St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of Burundi form diplomatic relations

St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of Burundi have formally established diplomatic relations.

According to a joint communique signed by both countries on November 24th, 2021, it was decided that both states would establish diplomatic relations at the Ambassadorial level.

This is in accordance with the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of April 18, 1961, and the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, of April 24th 1963.

The communique was signed in New York by the Permanent Representative of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to the United Nations, Ambassador Rhonda King; and the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Burundi to the United Nations, Ambassador Zephyrin Maniratanga.

According to the communique, the aim is to promote mutual understanding and strengthen the friendship and co-operation between the two countries.