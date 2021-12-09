FAO donates drone to the Ministry of Agriculture

The United Nations Food and Agricultural Organization {FAO} is continuing to provide support to the Ministry of Agriculture with the donation of a drone costing 13-thousand US dollars.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony, Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar said the drone will be utilized by the Lands and Surveys Department.

He expressed thanks to the FAO for the donation, noting that it will enhance productivity in the Agricultural sector.

Meanwhile, FAO National Correspondent for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr. Colene Phillips facilitated the hand-over of the drone.