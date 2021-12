Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by an innings and 8 runs in the 2nd Test at Dhaka, Bangladesh yesterday, the fifth and final day of the match to win the 2-match series 2-0.

The final scores: Pakistan 300-4 declared (Babar Azam 76, Azhar Ali 56, Mohammad Rizwan 53 not out, Fawad Alam 50 not out), Bangladesh 87 (Shakib Al Hasan 33, Najmul Hossain Shanto 30, Sajid Khan 8-42), and 205 (Shakin Al Hasan 63, Mushfiqur Rahim 48, Liton Das 45, Sajid Khan 4-86).