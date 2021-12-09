South Windward, Jules Anthony Future Legends and Central Leeward Secondary School Warrior advances to the semi finals of local cricket tournament

South Windward, Jules Anthony Future Legends and Central Leeward Secondary School Warriors took the three remaining semi-final places in the St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Invitational Ten/10 Cricket Championship at Arnos Vale (2) Playing Field yesterday.

South Windward defeated the Division of Technical and Vocational Education by 53 runs.

The scores: South Windward 108 off 6.3 overs (Zevron Bobb 30, Tshakif Patterson 3-40), the Division of Technical and Vocational Education 55 off 9 overs (Tshakif Patterson 33, Kyle Bobb 4-18).

Jules Anthony Future Legends beat the Division of Technical and Vocational Education by 60 runs.

The scores: Jules Anthony Future Legends 94-6 off 10 overs (Kalique Bowens 62 not out, Marlon Williams 3-25), the Division of Technical and Vocational Education 34 off 7 overs (Ozaid Edwards 4-11).

In yesterday’s third preliminary match, Central Leeward Secondary School Warriors gained a 22-run victory over Jules Anthony Future Stars.

The scores: Central Leeward Secondary School Warriors 87-5 off 10 overs (Kirk Hamlett 38, Eric Richardson 20 not out, Claudius Robertson 3-15), Jules Anthony Future Stars 65-4 off 10 overs.

In today’s semi-finals, South Windward will meet Central Leeward Secondary School Warriors at 12.30 p. m, and Jules Anthony Future Legends will oppose the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies at 2.30 p. m. Both matches will be played at Arnos Vale (2) Playing Field.