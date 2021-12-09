St. Vincent and the Grenadines celebrated CARDI Day

St. Vincent and the Grenadines joined in celebrating CARDI Day on Sunday December 5th, 2021.

Here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, CARDI, the Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute commemorated the day by highlighting various coconut nurseries across the country.

CARDI’s Representative, Gregory Linton says the Agency is collaborating with the Ministry of Agriculture in the resuscitation of the coconut sector through the project dubbed “Alliances for Coconut Industry Development Expansion and Enhanced Support.

Mr. Linton says CARDI will continue to collaborate with the Ministry of Agriculture to enhance the productive sector of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.