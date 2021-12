MR MORRIS SHALLOW better known as SMALLIE of La Croix formerly of Cane End died on Thursday November 25th at the age of 77. The funeral takes place on Monday December 13th at the St Phillip Anglican Church, Mesopotamia. The body lies at the church from 9:30am. The Service begins at 10:00. Burial will be at the Dumbarton Cemetery. All Covid 19 Protocols will be in Effect.