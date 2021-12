MRS RUCINA MELVINA RYAN WILLIAMS better known as MOTHER MEL and MEL of Spring Village, Georgetown died on Saturday November 13th at the age of 84. The funeral takes place on Saturday December 11th at the St. Phillip’s Baptist Church Langley Park, Bay Road. The body lies at the deceased home from 8:00 am. Viewing at the church begin at 10am. The service begins at 11:00. Burial will be at the Chili Cemetery, Georgetown.