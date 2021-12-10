SVG names provisional squad for the CONCACAF qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA Women’s World Cup

A provisional squad of 24 players has been named to the St Vincent and the Grenadines Senior Women’s Team for the CONCACAF qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica.

The squad was selected from the 38 players who were in training over the past few months.

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation said that the final squad would include locally based players as well as those based overseas.

The provisional squad includes: Goal Keepers – Altica Benn, Marsha Marshall and Tishana James. Defenders – Amalis Marshall, Ashanti Douglas, Kendra Findlay, Rea Nanton, Samayaa Connell, Shanyah Peters, Shelly Browne, Zaneke George and Zeyana Charles. Midfielders – Ashante Browne, Denella Creese, Dionte Delpesche, Esreen Quow, Hollester Browne, Jessica Miller, Kaywana Byron, Kitanna Richards and Kristiane Williams. Strikers – Areka Hooper, Denel Creese and Teohsa Culzac.

The Management team is: Manager, Shevorn Trimmingham, Head Coach, Cornelius Huggins, Assistant Coach, Alnif Williams and Goal-Keeper Coach, Urtis Blackett.

30 CONCACAF Member countries will participate in the Women’s qualifiers. They are all ranked 3 and below in the FIFA Women’s Ranking as of July 2021. The draw for the competition took place on 3rd August.



For the preliminary stage of the qualifiers. The teams have been drawn in Group A – Mexico, Puerto Rico, Suriname, Antigua and Barbuda and Anguilla.

Group B – Costa Rica, Guatemala, Saint Kitts and Nevis, US Virgin Islands, and Curacao.

Group C – Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Bermuda, Grenada and the Cayman Islands.

Group D – Panama, El Salvador, Barbados, Belize and Aruba.

Group E – Haiti, Cuba, Honduras, St Vincent and the Grenadines and thee British Virgin Islands, and

Group F – Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, Nicaragua, Dominica and the Turks and Caicos Islands.



In the group stage each country will play two matches at home and two matches away. The top finisher in each the group will advance to the CONCACAF Women’s Championship in which they will join the top two ranked teams, the USA and Canada who have received a bye straight to the Championship which takes place in July 2022.