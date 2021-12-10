The Rapid Relief Team donates to SVG Coast Guard Annual Food Basket Distribution programme

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Coastguard Service has received a donation from the Rapid Relief Team, RRT, to assist with its Annual Food Basket Distribution programme.

The RRT handed over 40 buckets of food items to the Coastguard on Monday, during a brief ceremony held at the Coastguard Base at Calliaqua.

During the ceremony, representative of the RRT, Henley Ward said the team was pleased to support the Coast Guard’s Annual Food Basket Programme which has been a tradition at the Coast Guard for more than 20 years.

Commander of the Coast Guard, Brenton Cain John accepted the donation on behalf of the Coast Guard Service, noting that partnerships help to foster a better relationship between the Coastguard and the public

Commander Cain commended the RRT for its proactive approach in executing projects and partnering with various stakeholders across the country.

Some of the communities identified to benefit from this year’s food distribution programme include Georgetown, Mt. Grenan, Lowmans Windward, Stubbs, Mesopotamia, Calliaqua, Sion Hill, Vermont, and Barrouallie to name a few.

The Rapid Relief Team St. Vincent is made up of volunteers from the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church.