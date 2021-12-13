Real Madrid beats Atletico

Real Madrid won for their 10th game in a row to beat neighbours, Atletico Madrid 2-0 yesterday and move eight points clear of Sevilla at the top of Spain’s La Liga.

La Liga’s top scorer, Karim Benzema powered in a fantastic volley from Vinicius Jr’s cross to give Real Madrid the lead in the 16th minute, and Marco Asensio collected Vinicius’ pass to slot home their second in the 57th minute.

Defending champions Atletico Madrid, who are 13 points behind Real Madrid, had chances but the clinical hosts, Real Madrid deserved the win.

Real Madrid have only lost twice in 23 games, and none since 3rd October.

Atletico Madrid, who are fourth in the League, look miles away from the team who won La Liga last season.