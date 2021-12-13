St.Vincent and the Grenadines records 30 new Covid-19 cases

Local Health officials say a total of thirty new COVID-19 cases were reported here on the weekend, bringing the total number of active cases to five hundred and thirty-four (534).

According to the Health Services Sub Committee Eighteen (18) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from one hundred and sixty-two (162) samples collected on Thursday.

Eleven (11) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from one hundred and seventy-six (176) samples collected on Friday December 10th, 2021.

One (1) new COVID-19 positive case was reported from seventy-six (76) samples collected on Saturday December 11th, 2021.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There are currently three (3) patients admitted for COVID-19 at the Argyle Isolation Facility. One (1) patient is fully vaccinated, and two (2) patients are unvaccinated.

Fourteen (14) patients are admitted to the COVID-19 ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital. All are unvaccinated.

COVID-19 DEATHS

No new deaths and no new recoveries were recorded over the reporting period.

COVID-19 SUMMARY

Five hundred and thirty-four (534) cases are currently active and seventy-seven (77) persons with COVID-19 have died.

Five thousand seven hundred and twenty-two (5722) cases of COVID-19 and five thousand and one hundred and eleven (5111) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

In view of the confirmed presence of the Delta, Mu and Gamma variants in the community and the significant increase in the number of new infections, transmission, severe COVID-19 disease and deaths, strict enforcement and compliance with all protocols and recommendations by everyone is strongly recommended.

The correct and consistent use of masks, avoidance of crowds, physical distancing, proper hand sanitizing and immunization with available vaccines have all been proven to significantly reduce the risk of being infected, getting sick and or dying from the COVID-19 virus.