Local Weather Forecast

Vincentians are expected to experience light to moderate showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms today as a tropical wave affects the island. According to the Meteorological Services, shower activity is likely to be more intense across the Grenadine Islands and instability will last into tomorrow, Saturday. Occasional showers can be expected during Saturday, with… Continue Reading →
A ceremony was held at the Methodist Church Hall this morning to distribute Children Kits to children affected by the explosive eruption of La Soufriere. The ceremony was hosted jointly by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Red Cross Society and the Ministry of National Mobilization and Social Development. In her address at the ceremony,… Continue Reading →
Head of the La Soufriere Monitoring Team Professor Richard Robertson said activity at La Soufriere volcano is continuing in the same pattern with low levels of seismicity being recorded. He said the recent activity has been dominated by lahars. Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s La Soufriere Volcano update
Former Minister of Health Dr. Douglas slater said the delta variant of the coronavirus is very dangerous. He said it is several times more infectious than any other covid-19 variant. Rawdica Stephen tells us more in NBC’s Covid-19 update.
In light of the planned industrial action by the Public Service Union next week, the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment says regular district doctor clinics will not be held at health centers across St Vincent and the Grenadines for the period September 8th – 10th, 2021. The Ministry in a Media Release says… Continue Reading →
Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says the Government is putting certain measures in place, amid plans of protest action by the Public Service Union next week. Speaking on NBC Radio on Wednesday, Prime Minister Gonsalves said the arrangements will be in place in the event that Nurses withdraw their services during the industrial action. Prime… Continue Reading →
St. Vincent and the Grenadines recorded seven new cases of Covid 19, from 187 samples processed on Tuesday August 31st, resulting in a positivity rate of 3.7%. The Health Services Sub-Committee says one new recovery was noted over the reporting period. Thirty-eight cases are currently active and twelve persons with COVID-19 have died. Two thousand… Continue Reading →