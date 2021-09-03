Local Weather Forecast

News

Vincentians are expected to experience light to moderate showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms today as a tropical wave affects the island. According to the Meteorological Services, shower activity is likely to be more intense across the Grenadine Islands and instability will last into tomorrow, Saturday. Occasional showers can be expected during Saturday, with… Continue Reading →

Children affected by the explosive eruption of the La Soufriere have received Children Kits

News

A ceremony was held at the Methodist Church Hall this morning to distribute Children Kits to children affected by the explosive eruption of La Soufriere. The ceremony was hosted jointly by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Red Cross Society and the Ministry of National Mobilization and Social Development. In her address at the ceremony,… Continue Reading →

Regular district doctor clinics will not be held at health centers across St Vincent and the Grenadines for the period September 8th – 10th, 2021

News

In light of the planned industrial action by the Public Service Union next week, the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment says regular district doctor clinics will not be held at health centers across St Vincent and the Grenadines for the period September 8th – 10th, 2021. The Ministry in a Media Release says… Continue Reading →