Clean Transport

Ellsworth Dacon, Director of the Energy Unit in the Prime Minister’s Office, has disclosed while delivering remarks at the opening of a two day conference on Electric Mobility, that 90-percent of this country’s energy supply comes from fossil fuels, with over 50% of the fuel imports being utilized in the transportation industry.
Mr. Dacon said that the introduction of measures to conserve and increase the efficiency of energy use would have a long term economic benefits for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
Dacon also highlighted that the work shop focuses mainly on E-Mobility, which is seen as one of the most promising ways towards supporting renewable energy globally.
This week’s two-day Electric Mobility Readiness Assessment Conference was attended by local and regional stakeholders, who discussed the findings of an evaluation on the testing of Electric and Hybrid vehicles.
Advertisement