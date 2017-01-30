Gone But Not Forgotten

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has extended his condolences to the families of three Vincentian students who died as a result of a tragic accident in Barbados early Sunday morning.

The lives of three young people have been lost, Aziza Awanna Dennie-19, of Redemption Shapres; Danee Horne-17, of Questelles and Carianne Padmore- 18, of New Prospect.

Two male Vincentians, Kemelius Boyea 21, of Chateaubelair and 18-year-old Darren Daniel of Campden Park, who were also in the vehicle, are being treated at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The Students were part of a seven-member group on an internship program at the Crane Resort in Barbados.

Speaking in Parliament this morning, Dr. Gonsalves said he was deeply saddened at the loss of such young lives and said steps are being taken to provide much-needed support to the family and friends of the deceased.









