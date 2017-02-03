Cancer Awareness

The Medical Association in St. Vincent and the Grenadines has issued a call for men and women to conduct screenings for early detection of breast and prostate cancer.

As the nation joins the rest of the world in observing world Cancer day, tomorrow February 4th, Dr. Rosalind Ambrose, President of the Medical Association, said early detection of cancer greatly increases the chances for effective treatment.

Dr. Ambrose said the association has implemented a number of specific public education programmes, in order for persons to minimize their risk of getting cancer, is encouraging women to continue to conduct screenings, while she appeals to men, to have screenings and tests done.

Meanwhile, Sylvia Gould, Cancer Survivor, who has been cancer-free for 13 years, recounted her first encounter with Breast Cancer.

Mrs. Gould encourages women both young and old especially those with a family history of breast cancer, to do regular screening.

World Cancer day will be observed tomorrow under the theme “We Can, I Can”.









