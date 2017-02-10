The Ministry of Culture said this year’s National Heroes and Heritage Month celebrations will be even grander than ever before.

Anthony Theobalds, Chief Cultural Officer, told NBC News that they are continuing to work assiduously to put the Calendar of activities in place and everything is progressing well thus far.

He said they are also seeking to include more of the nation’s youths in this year’s National Heroes and Heritage Month celebrations and the ministry is continuing to work with the nation’s children through the Primary Schools Performing Arts Festival.

Mr. Theobalds said there were a number of setbacks in releasing the details of the Calendar of activities but they will soon update the public on what they have planned for the National Heroes and Heritage Month celebrations.

He said that during the month of March there will also be two community Festivals taking place along with the National Heroes Day Festival on March 14th.

Mr. Theobalds also mentioned that a major Carnival program is also expected to be held during the month of March and they are looking forward to working closer with the Heritage clubs throughout the country.









