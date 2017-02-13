SVGCC Basketball Results

Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies Shooters and defending champions Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies Pacers won 2nd round matches on Friday afternoon in the Quick-Cash SVG Community College Basketball Championship at the Colleges’ Hard Court on the Villa Campus.

Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies Shooters continued their unbeaten run, when they defeated Year One Tech Hornets 48-21.

Marcus Thomas had another outstanding game, with a game high of 28 points for Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies Shooters. Beron Hutchinson scored 13 points for Year One Technical Hornets.

In the other game, defending champions Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies Pacers went under to Year Two Tech Ballers 31-45. Sachin James bucketed 31 points for Year Two Technical Ballers, while Lennox Ince scored 16 points for the defending champions Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies Pacers.

Another two matches will be played this afternoon, Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies Shooters will clash with Year Two Tech Ballers at 1:30 pm and at 2:30 pm, defending champions, Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies Pacers will play against Year One Technical Hornets, in a must win match up for the defending champions.









