Netball Updates

V-SPORT Youths, Youngsters of Barrouallie, Young Strugglers, and High Park United chalked up victories at the weekend in the Vita Malt/GECCU Richland Park Netball Championship at the Hard Court of the Richland Park Primary School.

On Saturday, V-SPORT Youths recorded their first win when they defeated QCESCO Titans 34-32, and Youngsters of Barrouallie edged past 3J’s Valley Strikers 24-21.

On Sunday, Young Strugglers secured a 68-39 victory over Sea Operations Nar Fren Dem, and High Park United beat J & G Scorchers 73-37.

Semi-finals will be on Saturday with first match featuring High Park United against Sea Operations Nar Fren Dem at 4:30 pm, then 5:30 pm, Young Strugglers will meet J & G Scorchers.

The winners will play in Sunday’s Final, while the losers will meet in the third place play-off.

The Championship will close on Sunday 26th February.









