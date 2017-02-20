North East Football Final

PY-O-LA of Layou are the new League Champions of the Hairoun/National Lotteries Authority North East Football Championship after beating Je belles FC of Kingstown 4-3 on penalties at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown yesterday.

The teams played to a goalless stalemate draw at the end of regulation time.

Teron Miller Jolanshoy Mc Dowall, Andre Robinson and Dennis Prescott converted the penalties for PY-O-LA of Layou.

The penalties for Je Belles FC were scored by Darron Rouse, Dustin Lewis and Theon Gordon.

Earlier yesterday, Sparta FC of Diamond won by default over LP Boys of Georgetown to clinch the third place.

The Knockout Title was won by Je Belles Chapmans.









