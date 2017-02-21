Leeward Carnival Launch

The three rural carnival committees from the leeward side of the island have joined forces to host a range of All Leeward Carnival activities for Vincy Mas 2017.

Ashford Wood, Chief Executive Officer of the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC), welcomed the formation of the All Leeward Carnival Committee at a media launch this morning.

The committee comprises the North Leeward, Central Leeward and South Leeward Carnival Committees.

Mr. Wood hailed the move as a positive step in the development of rural carnival in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

He said that it is his hope as the years go by they will not only collaborate on a launch but on more activities to have an all Leeward Carnival.

Mr. Wood urged the committee to produce activities which are geared towards customer satisfaction.









