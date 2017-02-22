SVGCC Volleyball Results

Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies overcame a spirited Teacher Education Division in straight sets, 25-16, 25-19, yesterday afternoon in the opening match of this year’s Quick-Cash St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Volleyball Championship at the Hard Court of the Villa Campus of the College.

Defending Champions, Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies defeating Year Two Technical, also in straight sets, 25-10, 25-12.

On Friday, Year One Technical will play Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies at 2 pm, with Year Two Technical opposing Teacher Education Division at 3 pm.









