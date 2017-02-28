Richland Park Netball Awards

Individuals and Teams received their Awards at Sunday night’s closing of this year’s Vita Malt/GECCU Richland Park Netball Championship which climaxed at the Hard Court of the Richland Park Primary School.

Individual Awards went to Kay-Juana Bacchus of 3J’s Valley Strikers, Cherise Toney of V-SPORTS Youths, Kayshona Lowman of Youngsters of Barrouallie, Rose-Clare Hall of Young Strugglers, from Sea Operations Nar Fren Dem was Mia Durrant, Nicole Stephenson of J & G Scorchers and Anella Samuel of High Park United.

The Most Disciplined Team was Youngsters of Barrouallie.

High Park United who won the Championship and received the $1,500.00 cash prize, second was J & G Scorchers, who pocketed $1,000.00 and third Young Strugglers $700.00.

Eight Teams took part in this tear’s Championship.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related