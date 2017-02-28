Weather Update

The Met Office said unstable conditions have been affecting Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and will continue to affect the islands this afternoon into tonight.

In its latest Bulletin the Met Office said according to the local Meteorological Office, large bands of low level clouds are being transported into the area by moderate winds. Winds are forecast to increase tonight with gusts of approximately 39 to 50 kilometres per hour.

In addition to this, the presence of a mid-level trough will persist over the area adding to the instability at lower levels.

Therefore, occasional light to moderate showers are forecast for this afternoon and tonight.

A reduction in showers is however anticipated tomorrow.









