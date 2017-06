MR DAVID BUTE better known as Diamond of Wycombe, London, formerly of Diamond Village died on Sunday 5th February in Wycombe, London at the age of 82. The funeral takes place tomorrow, Thursday 2nd March at the St. Andrew’s Church, Hatters Lane in High Wycombe at 2:30 p.m. Burial will be in England.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related