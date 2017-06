MR ARIEL DAVID SEALES also known as SONNY SEALES of Roseau Sion Hill, died on Monday March 6th at the age of 86. The funeral take place on Saturday, March 11th at the St George’s Cathedral Kingstown. The body lies at the Church from 1:00pm. The service begins at 2:00pm Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.









