SV United of Georgetown thrashed Bucks Auto of Brighton 10-nil yesterday afternoon in the Hairoun Biabou Football League at the Biabou Playing Field.

Shorn Browne netted five of the goals, while there was goal each by Kimron Quashie, Jamal Blake, Urani Spring, Andy Harper and they benefitted from an own goal scored by Bucks Auto Brighton.

At a 4:15 this afternoon, Stubbs will clash with DESCO Strikers in a Group “A” match also at the Biabou Playing Field.









