Easterval Preparations

The Organizers of the Annual Easterval celebrations on Union Island said plans are now well advanced for the 2017 edition of the Union Island Easterval Festival, which is now its 51st year.

Abdon Whyte, Chairman of the Easterval Committee, told NBC News, this year’s festival will run from April 9th to the 17th.

Mr. Whyte said the organizers will also be introducing some new activities for this year’s program.

He added that they are continuing to work along with other individuals and groups to ensure the continued success of the festival.

Activities will kick off from next weekend and will lead into the launch of the festival.









