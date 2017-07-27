The Harvest Bible Chapel will be hoisting an event dubbed “Worship in the Park” and is scheduled to take place this Sunday at the Rawacou reactional park.

Junior Cottle, one of the pastors of the church, said Harvest Bible Chapel is taking Ministry to a whole new level and added that the event will offer a number of activities targeting both children and adults.

Pastor Cottle said a shuttle service is in place to transport persons from both the windward and leeward sides of the island.

He highlighted the reasons for hosting worship in the park and he is inviting members of the public to attend the event.









