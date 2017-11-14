OECS SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

St Vincent and the Grenadines won a total of 62 medals in last weekend’s 2017 OECS Swimming Championship at the Rodney Bay Aquatic Centre in Gros Islet, St Lucia.

The Vincentian swimmers collected 27 gold, 16 silver and 19 bronze medals in the 3-day Championship from last Friday.

Grenada won the 27th OECS Swimming Championship for the 14th time with a tally of 1,360 points and were followed by St Lucia (1,344 points), Antigua and Barbuda (1,240 points) and St Vincent and the Grenadines 807 points.







