NPRB Authority continues key tourism sites management

The National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority is continuing its efforts to manage and sustain key tourism sites throughout the country, with the implementation of site-focused initiatives.

As part of this thrust, Director of the Authority Andrew Wilson, said the authority is partnering with other stakeholders on a coastal rehabilitation project at the South Coast Marine area.

Mr. Wilson said the project is aimed at improving coastal health of the area, which includes Indian Bay, Villa and Calliaqua.

He said the project is being implemented through the Belize Climate Change Center with grant funding of 500 thousand US dollars.

Mr. Wilson said the authority is also partnering on a number of other environmental projects.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related