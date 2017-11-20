The St Vincent Brewery Breakaway Firms Invitational Football Championship took place yesterday afternoon, where Gaymes Pharmacy and R and R Construction Transport and Works won their matches at the Grammar School Playing Field.

Gaymes Pharmacy won by default from CWSA while it took penalty kicks to decide the winner of the match between R and R Construction Transport and Works and Agricultural Input Warehouse Fisher Folks. At the end of regulation time, each team had scored a goal but R and R Construction Transport and Works held their nerves during the penalty kicks to emerge 3-1 winners.

At the same venue, Eveready Deadly Strikers will meet the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force this afternoon at 4:25.

Last Saturday, Toni Belfongo defeated System Three (2) 1-nil after the match went into the sudden death stage. Neither team scored at the end of regulation time. After the first 5 penalties they were 4-4 and the deadlock was unbroken at 1-1 after the next three penalties.

In the other matches on Saturday, ADARE and Central Shooters played to a 1-1 draw. Corea’s Distribution won by default from the Ministry of Health and the Environment, and Customs and Finance defeated Toni Combined Stores 2-1.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related