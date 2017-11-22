SVG Teachers Credit Union to launch ATM Service

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers Credit Union will be launching its ATM Services next month – as part of activities to celebrate its 40th Anniversary.

Speaking to NBC News today, Ezekiel Richards Marketing and Developmental Manager at the Teacher’s Credit Union, saying the 40 year celebration is being done to reflect the history of the Credit Union and to reward the contributions of volunteers.

Mr. Richards said the company will be hosting a number of activities, one of which includes the launching of its ATM Services.He said the company has grown considerably with well over 113 million dollars in Assets, approximately 12 thousand Members 44 employees.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers Union was established On May 24th 1978.

The official launch of the Credit Union’s 40th anniversary was held on November 13th.







