Yesterday afternoon at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose, the Ministry of Tourism Sports and Culture defeated Ministry of Transport and Works Combined 24-19, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs beat Fire Ballers 23-15.

C. K Greaves will play against the Ministry of Transport and Works Combined at 5:00 this afternoon and Harmony Investment Teachers will oppose NBC Radio at 6:00.







