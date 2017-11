The VITA Malt Sion Hill Netball Championship took place yesterday afternoon, when New Era Pepper Stars defeated Third World Man’s Shop 25-17 in at the Hard Court of the Sion Hill Playing Field.

In the second match, Yanja Young Strugglers beat Sion Hill 66-45.

The Championship will continue tomorrow.







