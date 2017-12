The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation is holding a 3-day Goalkeeping Course which opened at the Federation’s Headquarters in Kingstown yesterday.

The course includes classroom and on-field sessions on the technical, tactical and analytical aspects of goalkeeping through video analysis, methodology, training session models, positioning, communication, crosses, distribution and set plays. 25 participants are attending the course.







