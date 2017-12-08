All set for Police Carolling contest 2017

Thirteen Choirs are expected to take part in the 2017 Police Caroling Contest, which is set to take place next week Friday December 15, at the Central Police Station in Kingstown.

This year’s line-up will feature seven choirs in the senior category namely – Western Carolers, Eastern Carolers, Coast Guard Carolers, CPS Blasters, Auxiliary Police Carolers, CID Carolers and Traffic Angels.

In the junior category, the choirs are – Barrouallie Police Youth Club Carolers, Bequia Police Youth Club Carolers, Sandy Bay Police Youth Club Carolers, Georgetown Police Youth Club Carolers, Petit Bordel Police Youth Club Carolers and Questelles Police Youth Club Carolers.

The programme will also feature guest appearances from a number of local artistes, including Man Zangie, Genesis Steel Orchestra, the Police Drama Club, and the Police Band. This year’s contest will be held under the theme “Spreading Joy and Peace throughout the Season.

Meanwhile, the Police Co-operative Credit Union PCCU is again partnering with the Police Force in sponsoring this year’s Caroling Contest.

On Tuesday this week, the Treasurer of the Board of Directors of the PCCU Michael Charles, handed over a sponsorship cheque for $7,800 to Assistant Commissioner of Police, Carlos Sampson to offset expenses for this year’s contest.







