BREAKAWAY FIRMS FOOTBALL FINAL RESULTS

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police defeated Textile Ministry of Education 1-nil yesterday afternoon to clinch the Knockout Title of the 2017 DIGICEL/St. Vincent Brewery Breakaway Firms Invitational Football Championship at the Grammar School Playing Field.

Kawanza Phillips netted the winning goal for the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police.

Earlier in the day, Central Shooter overcome Largo Height 3-2 on penalty kicks to win the Agricultural Input Warehouse Under-17 Division Title after the game ended goalless in regulation time.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related