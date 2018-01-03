FISHERIES PRIVATIZATION

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Saboto Caesar said he is optimistic that 2018 will be a fruitful year for his Ministry.

Minister Caesar made the remarks at the signing of a Lease Agreement between the Government and the Calliaqua Fisherfolk Cooperative for the privatization of the Calliaqua Fisheries Centre.

The Agreement was signed by Fisheries Minister Saboto Caesar and Representative of the Calliaqua Fisherfolk Cooperative, Winfield Tannis-Abbott, at the Ministry of Agriculture Conference Room.

Minister Caesar said the Ministry is continuing to partner with the Private Sector for the management of the Fisheries Centres throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Representative from the Calliaqua Fisherfolk Cooperative, Winfield Tannis-Abbott has assured that the Cooperative will ensure that the Fisheries Sector remains viable and sustainable.







