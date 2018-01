St Vincent and the Grenadines won two of their three matches in the Tri-Nation Netball Tournament played over the weekend in Grenada.

They defeated Grenada 62-54, and St Lucia 51-46, but lost their return matches, beaten by St Lucia 58-42, and by Grenada 53-52.

In the other matches, St. Lucia had the better of Grenada 45-41 and 49-37.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related