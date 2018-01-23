SECONDARY SCHOOLS CRICKET RESULTS

George Stephens Secondary School and Central Leeward Secondary School won opening matches of the 2018 Secondary Schools 30-overs Cricket Championship yesterday, which also saw Kirk Hamlet of Central Leeward Secondary scoring the first hundred for the season.

George Stephens Secondary School defeated Thomas Saunders Secondary by six wickets in a match reduced to 21-overs because of a late start at Arnos Vale (2) Playing Field.

The scores: Thomas Saunders Secondary School 102 off 21-overs; (Gerard Collins 34, Omarion Ottley 23; fast bowler, Nick Carter 3 for 10, medium pacer, Antonio Cole 2 for 27, medium pacer, Devon Fishers 2 for 28, George Stephens Secondry School 105 for 4 off 17.3-overs, Devon Fisher 27 not out, there were 55 extras in the innings).

Central Leeward Secondary School beat Petit Bordel Secondary School by 127 runs at the Cumberland Playing Field.

The scores: Central Leeward Secondary School 235 for 5 off 30-overs; (Kirk Hamlet 114, Orion Velox 30, Jeremy Dickson 23, there were 51 extras in the innings. Emaron Edwards 3 for41, Petit Bordel Secondary School 108 off 20-overs; there were 78 extras in the innings; Kirk Hamlet 2 for 4, Orion Velox 3 for 56, Jeron Gabriel 3 for 53).

At 10:00 this morning, the St. Vincent Grammar School played against Thomas Saunders Secondary School at the Buccament Playing Field, and North Union Secondary School opposed Troumaca Secondary School at Arnos Vale (2) Playing Field. Scores on these two matches will be further updated tomorrow.







