SUSGREN AND GRENADINE FISHERFOLK

The Sustainable Grenadines Incorporated (SUSGREN) said it is continuing work with fisher folk throughout the Grenadines to ensure that they can sustain their livelihood.

Fisheries Co-ordinator at SUSGREN, Audwin Andrews said the organization has been holding a series of consultations this week, with the fisherfolk on the Grenadine island of Bequia.

The major focus for this week was the Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) Training, which will wrap up tomorrow.

Mr. Andrews said Susgren has already hosted training sessions for 55 fisher folk throughout the Grenadines and they are targeting another 40 persons on Bequia to be trained next month.







