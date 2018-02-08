BISHOP’S COLLEGE KINGSTOWN ATHLETICS RESULTS

In the Bishop’s College Kingstown Athletics Championships held yesterday at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex, Piggott House with 736 points retained their Title. Second was Woodroffe House with 608 points, Jackson House with 547 points, and Friday House in the cellar position on 434 points.

The Junior Girls Individual champion was Julissa Jack of Friday House with 28 points, and Desron Quammie of Piggott House with 30 points for the Junior Boys Champion.

Aailyah John of Woodroffe House with 31 points was the Girls Intermediate Champion, and Romar Stapleton of Piggott House with 27 points was Boys Intermediate champion.

The Senior Girls champion was Rikesha Jack of Piggott House with 23 points, and Senior Boys champion was Chrisheur Harry of Piggott House with 33 points.

Aailiyah John of Woodroffe House with 31 points was the Victrix Ludorium, and the Victor Ludorium was Chrisheur Harry of Piggott House with 33 points.

Two records were broken at the Championships, by Romar Stapleton of Piggott House in the Intermediate Boys 100-metres in 10.84 seconds. Stapleton also broke the 400-metres Intermediate Boys event in 52.21 seconds.





