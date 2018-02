In the lone match played in the National Women’s 40-overs Cricket Championship, United Survivors defeated Radcliffe Girls by 8 wickets at the Stubbs Playing Field.

Radcliffe Girls were bundled out for a mere 56 runs off 17.2-overs; Wender Hoyte top scored with 17; Kemone Homer took 3 for 6, Allison Antoine captured 2 for 11.

In reply, defending champion, United Survivors 67 for 2 off 11.1-overs; Kemone Homer was unbeaten on 22.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related