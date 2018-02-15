RICHLAND PARK NETBALL RESULTS

The VITA Malt/KDLT Richland Park Netball Championship took place, when Bruce Law Chambers Greggs defeated Island Blend Success 27-18 yesterday afternoon at the Hard Court of the Richland Park Primary School.

The Championship will continue on the weekend also at the Hard Court of the Richland Park Primary School.

Defending champions, High Park United will clash with 3J’S Valley Strikers in the 1st of a treble-header on Saturday afternoon at 3:30, then at 4:30, Island Blend Success will face-off with Vultures, and at 5:30, Country Meet Town Out-Ah Trouble will come against V-Sport Youths.

On Sunday afternoon at 3:30, V-Sports Youths will tackle Bruce Law Chambers Gregg’s. Later at 4:30, High Park United will take on Vultures, and at 5:30, J & G Scorchers will oppose Young Strugglers.







