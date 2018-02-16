RICHLAND PARK NETBALL FIXTURES

The VITA Malt/KDLT Richland Park Netball Championship will continue tomorrow and Sunday at the Hard Court of the Richland Park Primary School.

Defending champions, High Park United will clash with 3J’S Valley Strikers in the 1st of a treble-header tomorrow afternoon at 3:30, then Island Blend Success will face-off with Vultures at 4:30, and Country Meet Town Out-Ah Trouble will come against V-Sport Youths at 5:30.

On Sunday afternoon, V-Sports Youths will tackle Bruce Law Chambers Gregg’s at 3:30, later at 4:30 High Park United will take on Vultures, and at 5:30, J & G Scorchers will oppose Young Strugglers.







