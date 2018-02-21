SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE SUPER 8 CRICKET

A Super-8 Cricket Championship involving the third batch of year two CAPE Physical Education Students at the St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College will be played at the Sion Hill Playing field starting 9:00 this morning. It is part of the practical assessment for Unit two of the CAPE Physical Education Programme.

Each team will comprise a maximum of eight players and will bat for 7 overs with each player except the wicket keeper required to bowl one over, and a batsman must retire after scoring thirty runs. No more than three players will be allowed on either side of the field at any given time. A heavy red tennis ball will be used in the matches.

The competing teams are Year One Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies, Year Two Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies, the Technical and Vocational Division and The Division of Teacher Education.







