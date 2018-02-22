RICHLAND PARK NETBALL RESULTS

The VITA Malt/KDLT Richland Park Netball Championship took place yesterday afternoon, when J & G Scorchers defeated 3J’s Valley Strikers 54-12 at the Hard Court of the Richland Park Primary School.

The Championship will continue on the weekend also at the same venue.

V-Sport Youths will meet Vultures on Saturday afternoon at 3:30, then Island Blend Success will oppose 3J’s Valley Strikers at 4:30. Also, High Park United will play against J & G Scorchers at 5:30.

Sunday’s matches will be in the Championship 4th place, 2nd place and 3rd place-off.







