The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Referees Association elected a new Executive at its Annual General Meeting on Tuesday at the Headquarters of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation on Grenville Street here in Kingstown.

The President is David Lewis, Vice President, Koyana Horne, Stresford John, Secretary, Ronnie Dowers, Treasurer, with Committee Members, Mihala Thomas, Caswell Cambridge and Calvert Cordice.







