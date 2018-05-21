NEMO CERT WORKSHOP

Community leaders from across the nation are being prepared for the 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season, through a four-day training workshop to be hosted by the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) from today.

NEMO will be collaborating with several Agencies to host the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Instructor Training Workshop.

The training will be held in collaboration with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), through its Office for Foreign Disaster Assistance (OFDA) and the Florida International University (FIU)

It specifically targets community leaders or persons with significant community involvement who are committed and willing to provide assistance to victims, following an emergency, until professional responders arrive.

NEMO says it is seeking to build national capacity to broaden community self-sufficiency in preparing and responding to local events, by training a cadre of persons as Instructors to deliver the CERT Basic Training Course.

The Workshop will take place at NEMO’s Conference Room, Old Montrose, commencing at 8:00 am each day.







