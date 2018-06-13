AGRICULTURE DISCUSSION

Stakeholders from several sectors have gathered here today, for the first Round Table Discussion on the OECS Agriculture Competitiveness Project.

Today’s event is being hosted by the Ministry of Agriculture, with the aim of enhancing access to markets and sales for competitively-selected Farmers and Fishers, as well as their allied aggregators and agro-processors.

Today’s Discussion is expected to serve as a point of information exchange among stakeholders and a mechanism for the preliminary identification of potential productive alliances and partners.

Speaking at this morning’s opening ceremony at the Methodist Church Hall, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Raymond Ryan said the project is intended to deal with marketing issues.







